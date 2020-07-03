Samsung Announces Two New Plans For Premium Galaxy Smartphones In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has launched two plans for its premium Galaxy smartphones which makes it much easier for buyers to purchase the phones. The first is 'Galaxy Assured' which is the company's buyback scheme for premium segment smartphones and the second one is 'Galaxy Forever' which will offer affordable options for premium phones. Both plans are available at Samsung exclusive stores, top retail outlets, and Samsung.com. Let's take a look at the two schemes.

Galaxy Assured

The Galaxy Assured buyback Scheme is available on premium phones such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB), and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. In the case of these phones, customers can get a buyback value of up to 70 percent of their original device. There is also a buyback of up to 60 percent if the phone is 6 months old. On the other hand, if the device is 9 or 12 months old, it will provide 50 percent and 40 percent assured buyback. Samsung has partnered with Servify for this scheme.

Galaxy Forever

In the Galaxy Forever offer, buyers will be able to buy the Galaxy S20 at 60 percent of the price. The remaining 40 percent of the balance can be paid at the end of the year or the device can be returned at the end of the year if desired. For this offer, buyers will have to purchase the Galaxy S20 smartphone through EMI transactions. For this, the company has partnered with Servify and IDFC.

Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business of Samsung India claimed that they are excited to announce these two plans which offer like get back up to 70 percent off the price of the premium smartphone and one can purchase a new Galaxy S20 by paying only 60 percent of the total cost.

These two plans will be quite convenient for the customers so that they don't have to worry much about buying premium smartphones now.

Best Mobiles in India