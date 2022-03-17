Samsung Awesome Galaxy A Event At 7:30PM Today; Livestream Details & What To Expect News oi-Megha Rawat

Another Samsung phone is set to be released in the coming month. Samsung is back after introducing us to the Galaxy S21 FE in January and the Galaxy S22 range last month. And this time, it's the Galaxy A phones in the spotlight, as Samsung attempts to divert attention away from the new $429 iPhone SE 2022.

There's no doubt about what Samsung will talk about when its next virtual product launch begins today (March 17). Samsung has entitled this event the Awesome Galaxy A Event, no obligation to live up to that moniker implying that the Galaxy A phones will be available in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A event 2022: Where To Watch Livestream

Samsung will unveil new Galaxy A-series smartphones at its Samsung Galaxy A Event 2022 today. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung's social media accounts and YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m. IST today.

The Awesome Galaxy A event is live-streaming on YouTube and on the Samsung newsroom's website. It's as simple as going to Samsung's YouTube channel and searching for the Awesome Galaxy A event broadcast.

Samsung Galaxy A event 2022: What To Expect

According to rumors, Samsung could unveil a number of gadgets at the event, including the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73. The Snapdragon 750G is expected to power the Galaxy A73, while the Samsung Exynos 1200 is expected to power the Galaxy A53.

Samsung has yet to provide any official details about the new phones, but leaks have given us some glimpse into what the A73 will be like. The phone could have a design similar to the Galaxy A72, with a 6.7-inch display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A73 would have a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display. The dimensions of the phone will likewise be the same (163.8 x 76.0 x 7.6mm).

The A73 will also have a new 108MP main camera sensor, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W rapid charging. The Galaxy A73 is likely to be IP67 certified as well. Samsung is expected to provide three years of system upgrades and four years of security patches for the phone.

During the event, Samsung is scheduled to unveil its premium PC lineup in India, including the Galaxy Book 2 series, in addition to the new phones. Six new laptops are scheduled to be unveiled, with consumer and business models available.

