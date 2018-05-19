Samsung Bixby 2.0 to see the light of day with Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's AI Center head, Gary G. Lee has confirmed that the company's next flagship will come with Bixby 2.0 on board. Lee confirmed this in an interview with The Korean Herald.

Samsung was expected to launch an improved version of its virtual voice assistant this year. The new version is also anticipated to come on the Galaxy Note 9 which is slated to launch at IFA 2018. Lee's comments further add weight to the notion that Bixby 2.0 will debut with the Note 9.

This also gives a hint of when to expect Bixby 2.0. Though it could be released anytime, the company will likely bring it with a new smartphone as one of its prominent features. As for the upgrades, the new voice assistant is said to feature enhanced natural language processes. It will have a faster response time and an improved ability to listen in a noisy environment.

Back in February, Samsung's mobile chief DJ Koh has confirmed that the company will be launching its Bixby-powered smart speaker in the second half of 2018. Koh made the announcement during an interview with The Wall Street Journal at MWC 2018. Earlier, there were reports that the device will be launched in the first quarter this year. "When I introduce the first model, I don't want to give the impression that Samsung delivered another affordable mass model," Koh said. "I want to focus on more premium."

The device by the South Korean tech giant will mainly focus on audio quality and the management of connected home appliances such as lights and locks, as per the report. As you may have guessed, the smart speaker will be controlled by Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant that rivals Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. It will synchronize with TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and other Samsung devices. Samsung is planning to release the smart speaker in multiple markets, including the US.

People familiar with the matter said it will cost around $200 (approximately Rs. 12,830). That being said, the pricing and release plans are still flexible and may change in future considering many factors. As of now, the company is still working on improving the speaker's ability to conduct voice-based web searches. The smart speaker project is being led by an executive named Patrick Chomet, who had joined Samsung last year.