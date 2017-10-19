Samsung Bixby 2.0 launched: Is now powerful and more intelligent than any other assistant platform

Samsung during its "Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2017 in San Francisco" has just announced that it is now introducing a new version of Bixby and that it will be available for a range of connected devices. The South Korean electronics giant who launched Bixby last year was only limited to its own flagship Galaxy handsets.

"Bixby 2.0 will be ubiquitous, available on any and all devices," said Eui-Suk Chung, Samsung Executive Vice President, in a blog post. "This means having the intelligence of Bixby, powered by the cloud, act as the control hub of your device ecosystem, including mobile phones, TVs, refrigerators, home speakers, or any other connected technology you can imagine."

The company has further stated that the new version of Bixby will be open to developers so that they will be able to put their services and bring the personal assistant to more devices. The Vice President further commented, "We know Samsung cannot deliver on this paradigm shift by ourselves - it can only happen if we all, across all industries, work together, in partnership. With Bixby 2.0, the doors will be wide open for developers to choose and model how users interact with Bixby in their services across all application domains e.g., sports, food, entertainment, or travel - the opportunities are truly endless."

Samsung has also introduced a beta program with Bixby SDK which will be available for select developers for now. The company will be making the SDK available to more developers in the coming days.

"Bixby 2.0 is a powerful intelligent assistant platform that will bring a connected experience that is ubiquitous, personal, and open. Bixby 2.0 will be a fundamental leap forward for digital assistants and represents another important milestone to transform our digital lives." Chung said.

As per the company, Bixby 2.0 is a bold reinvention of the platform and has been solely aimed at transforming basic digital assistants from a novelty to an intelligence tool that is a key part of everyone's daily life.

Samsung further notes that the new Bixby will be more personal, with enhanced natural language capabilities for more natural commands and complex processing, so it can really get to know and understand not only who you are, but who members of your family are, further tailoring its response and actions appropriately.

Samsung believes that Bixby 2.0 will ultimately be a marketplace, for intelligence. In any case, talking about the marketplace Samsung's Bixby will likely give a close competition to Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft who also have their own digital assistants that can be used for smart homes and connected cars and more.

Source