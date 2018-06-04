Samsung to bring triple camera setup with Galaxy S10

Samsung is reportedly considering the incorporation of an additional camera sensor on its Galaxy S10. At least one model of the Galaxy S10 will feature a triple camera setup, KB Securities analyst Kim Dong-won said earlier this week.

The analyst estimates the demand for the flagship has been lower than expected, which could be due to lack of any major upgrades from the Galaxy S8. Using a three-sensor imaging system into one of its flagships could attract new users. For much the same reason, the analyst asserted the company is surely considering equipping its upcoming phablets with 3D cameras similar to those found on Apple's iPhone X.

Several insiders have previously claimed that both Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus will feature such a hardware. Samsung's main focus point is reportedly using modules capable of delivering depth-mapping solutions.

The company is said to have partnered with Israeli startup Mantis Vision to implement 3D cameras into the Galaxy S10-series devices. It is also reported that the company has found a way to implement the tech without using a notch.

A triple camera would offer Samsung's upcoming smartphones with more versatility. The triple camera setups are expected to be more ubiquitous in the coming days. OEMs have already been reportedly working on the triple camera setups.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus early next year, possibly around the time MWC 2019 takes place in Barcelona, Spain.

Talking about the last minute design changes, the latest report from South Korea says that Samsung is in plans to reduce the thickness of the display glass by 0.5mm. The display glass is nothing but the layer on top of the phone's OLED panel. It protects the OLED panel and serves as the input source as well. It is said that this change came after the vice chairman's visit to a smartphone distribution center in China. It appears to have found the Vivo and Oppo phones using OLED panels from Samsung offered better grip and feel than the Galaxy Note series.

All rumors will be put to rest when the company finally announces the smartphone. If the new tech makes it to the phone, it will definitely be a good factor for company's growth.