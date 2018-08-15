Samsung to bring triple cameras to its Galaxy A series phones

Samsung is said to be planning to incorporate a triple camera setup for its flagship and mid-range devices. According to reports from Korea, the 2019 Galaxy A phones will come with 32MP rear camera along with 8MP and 5MP sensors.

It will be a good alternative for people looking for a good camera phone with reasonable pricing. As of now, the Galaxy A9 Star has the highest resolution camera with 24MP + 16MP sensors and a 24MP selfie camera. New reports suggest that the company might have plans to go as high as 40MP sensors.

It will be interesting to see how the new camera setup enhances the image quality of the upcoming Galaxy A series. The triple camera setup is usually a blend of a 12MP wide angle, 13MP telephoto, and 16MP super wide angle camera. Samsung seems to continue the trend of using good camera sensors with for its Galaxy A series.

Recently, the company also launched its much-anticipated Galaxy Note 9. Verizon has already confirmed that it will be selling Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 9. The carrier announced that starting August 10 customers will be able to pre-book their Note 9 phablets through its website. Customers can also wait until August 24 and get their hands on the device through a Verizon store.

Specifications wise, the device packs a 6.4-inch end-to-end display offering a large screen space. It is powered by an octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core and a 1.7GHz quad-core) 64-bit 10nm processor. The chipset will most likely be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC or Samsung's Exynos 9810 SoC as the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

The device comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear. The camera module comes with dual OIS, 2x optical zoom, and up to 10x digital zoom. It comprises a primary wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP sensor and a telephoto lens of 12MP. Up front, there is an 8MP with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture.

Besides, Samsung also launched the Wireless Charger Duo, a charging pad capable of fuelling up two devices at a time. The Wireless Charger Duo has two charging spots - on one side there's a circular stand to rest a smartphone on, while the other side is flat, allowing users to lay a smartwatch or another phone on it.