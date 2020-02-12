Samsung Chose To Be Like Apple By Sticking With The Same Design Every Year

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Design

It seems that the company is either want to stick to the same design by changing some camera modules here and there or it is lazy to make the changes. It seems Samsung is not going to impress the users, talking about the design we must say that it's more focused on hardware instead of designing sector.

Compared to the predecessor Galaxy S10 series we didn't find much of the changes with the design of Galaxy S20 series. Although, the company has shifted from a horizontal rectangular camera setup to vertical camera module at the top left corner of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Camera Module

Apart from the camera modules, we haven't noticed any major changes with the design of the phone. On the right side, the smartphone houses a volume rocker buttons along with a power button. However, this time the company has ditched the Bixby button from the flagship phone. Samsung has also shifted the punch-hole camera location from top-right conner to top-middle of the display. This is another design change what company made this year to the Galaxy S20 series.

However, Galaxy Note 10 has the same punch-hole camera module which means there is not too much of work done by the research and development team.

Samsung Taking Inspiration From Apple

It seems that Samsung is taking quite a bit of inspiration with Apple in terms of designing the flagship phone. Don't take us wrong they are not copying, they are just sticking with the same Galaxy S series design by making some here and there tweaks. Apple also does the same for its iPhone models almost every year. The company is least bothered about to develop some other design and get rid of the notch.

Pop-Up Camera Smartphone From Samsung

It has been speculated that Samsung is working on a smartphone dubbed as Galaxy A90 which is said to arrive with a pop-up selfie camera. We can expect that the company has not included the feature in the Galaxy S20 series because of the delay in development. Let's see what Samsung is going to change with the next-years Galaxy S series, whether they are going to make some major changes or they will stick to the old-school design.