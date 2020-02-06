Just In
Samsung Confirms Galaxy Z Flip Moniker Via Official Listing: Report
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is making headlines for a while now and there is already a lot of speculation on the internet about the upcoming foldable smartphone. Rumors also suggest that the company is planning to launch the clamshell designed smartphone alongside the launch of the Galaxy S20 series.
Now, the rumors are backed by the company's confirmation. Samsung has confirmed the launch of Galaxy Z Flip with the Galaxy S20 series at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Confirmed
Earlier it was not confirmed that the upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung will be launched under the Galaxy Z Flip moniker but now the official listing of the case cover has revealed that it will be launched under the same moniker. The Galaxy Z Flip cover is listed on the accessory page of the Samsung Romania website confirming the name.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event
Last year in October, Samsung claimed that it is working on a next-gen foldable smartphone but the company has not confirmed any name. It was assumed that the phone will be the successor of the original Galaxy Fold Phone and might be debut as the Galaxy Fold 2. Later it was reported that the phone will be launch at Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the launch of the Galaxy S20 series.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Rumors
Later it was reported that the clamshell designed foldable phone will be launch as the Galaxy Z Flip along with some expected specifications. Famous tipster Ice Universe was the one who broke the news about the Galaxy Z Flip name. Later, the name was also spotted on Thailand's NBTC regulatory body.
Leather Cover For Galaxy Z Flip
But still, there was some doubt about the name of the smartphone because the company has not confirmed anything about it. But finally, the official listing has confirmed the name of the smartphone and it also suggests that Samsung is selling a leather cover for the foldable smartphone.
