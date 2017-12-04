Samsung confirms there is no Microsoft Edition of Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8

While speculations have been going on regarding a Microsoft Edition of Samsung Galaxy S8, the South Korean handset maker has now refuted reports that a "Microsoft Edition" of its flagship devices Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ exists somewhere on this planet.

"Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 are available in the Microsoft online and retail stores with a unique Microsoft experience which ensures their customers a best-in-class productivity experience. There is no 'Microsoft Edition' brand of any Samsung Galaxy products," a Samsung representative told Windows Central.

The reports of the launch of a special "Microsoft Edition" Galaxy S8 surfaced for several days following their commercial debut. In November, Microsoft started selling SamsungGalaxy Note 8 from its online store that comes packed with pre-installed apps like virtual assistant Cortana, Word, Excel, OneNote, and Outlook.

However, it has now been concluded that the reports were actually part of a promotional campaign to get people to visit Microsoft stores. What do we think? It was nothing but part of a well-played PR stunt. All in all, we are not getting our hopes high as Samsung has made it clear that there is no such thing as a Microsoft Edition Galaxy S8.