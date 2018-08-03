Samsung conveniently ignores the Galaxy Note 7 in its latest promo

Samsung has posted a very brief teaser ad through the Samsung Mobile News Twitter account. The short clip promotes the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 by running through the various Note iterations over the years.

Throughout the teaser, either text or an image appears for nearly every device in the Galaxy Note line - but it conveniently jumps from Galaxy Note 5 to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 7, as we remember, was recalled and discontinued after a lot of sold units burned to ashes due to battery issues.

Samsung also launched a Galaxy Note Fan Edition later, which was a modified variant of the latter - is also missing from the teaser ad. But since that isn't a numbered device in the series, it makes sense to skip that model.

Judging by the latest teaser, it seems the company wants to pretend that the Note 7 never existed. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 managed to revive the company from the debacle of the Note 7. The Note 9 will take things further when it takes the center stage next week on August 9.

Samsung has started taking pre-orders for its Galaxy Note 9. Company's New Zealand website also posted a pre-order video alongside. Based on the title of that video "SAM0058 YT 1", and the fact that it was published ahead of time, we could assume that it was posted accidentally.

The video not only gives a good look at the device but also shows-off the S Pen stylus. The video also corroborates with the previous leaks and renders shared by several sources. The teaser also boasts about the battery life of the device and confirms that the Galaxy Note 9 will come with 1TB of storage while confirming microSD card expansion.

The S Pen stylus will also be placed at the same place as seen on the Galaxy Note 8. The power key can be found on the right side, while the volume rockers and the Bixby buttons are housed on the left.

The rear panel of the Galaxy Note 9 will be curved just like the display of the device. The phablet features a nearly bezel-less design as expected. The dual camera setup on the rear panel is aligned horizontally, corroborating the previous leaks. the camera is followed by a fingerprint scanner.