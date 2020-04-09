Samsung Discontinues Galaxy M10, M10s, And M20 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has discontinued three Galaxy M series phones in India that were launched in last year. The Samsung Galaxy M10, M10s, and the M20 have been removed from Samsung India's official website page. With these three smartphones discontinued, the Samsung India website now only lists Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, and Galaxy M30 in the Galaxy M-series product page.

The Galaxy M10, M10s, and the M20 are also not available for purchase on online. Not only that, but these smartphones are also missing from the updated price list sent to the sellers amid the new GST rules for smartphones.

This Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20 were launched in February 2019 with Android 8.1, while the Galaxy M10s was launched in September 2019 with Android 9. The Galaxy M10 and the M20 received the Android 9 update in May 2019. The Galaxy M10s is expected to get the Android 10 version later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy M10s has a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by the 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7884B processor with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It features a dual-camera setup with a 13MP lens and a 5MP ultra-wide camera. For the selfies, it is equipped with an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone is loaded with a 4,000_mAh battery along with a USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 features include a 6.3-inch FHD+ infinity-V display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Samsung's latest Exynos 7904 octa-core processor. It features a 5,000_mAh battery and a dual rear camera, with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It comes with a 13MP primary rear camera and a 5MP ultra-wide feature. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera in Galaxy M20.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ infinity-V screen and is powered by the Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. It comes equipped with a 13MP primary rear camera and a 5MP ultra-wide feature. There is a 5MP selfie camera present in the device. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,400­­_mAh battery.

