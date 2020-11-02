Samsung Exynos 1080 Chip For Galaxy Mid-Range Smartphones Launching On November 12 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy smartphones cover a wide range from budget devices to premium flagships. Samsung Galaxy mid-range smartphones like the Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series have been quite popular worldwide, including India. And now, the company is set to launch a new chip, particularly for mid-range smartphones.

Samsung Exynos 1080 Chip Launch

A report by SamMobile notes that Samsung's Chinese wing has teased the launch event of the Exynos 1080 chip, scheduled for November 12 in Shanghai. The teaser also provides a couple of highlights on what to expect from the new Samsung Exynos 1080 chip.

For one, the new chip comes as a successor to the Exynos 980 and will ship with built-in 5G connectivity. To note, the Exynos 980 also included 5G support. The upcoming mobile processor will make use of the latest Cortex-A78 CPU cores and Mali-G78 graphics, which would enhance the performance of mid-range smartphones.

For now, it's too early to comment on the speed and performance of the upcoming Samsung Exynos 1080 chip. However, an early benchmark test result reveals that the Exynos 1080 might be faster than the Snapdragon 865. However, it's still too early to tell.

Samsung Exynos 1080 Chip: What To Expect

The Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series have been well-received in India. While the Galaxy M 'monster' tag offers better features than the A series, this might be changing now. The launch of the Exynos 1080 chip might aptly reshape the South Korean company's stand in the mid-range segment, which is currently dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and so on.

The launch of the Exynos 1080 for mid-range smartphones is indeed a smart move by the company as more people are shifting to mid-range rather than premium flagships due to the slowdown in the economy. The teaser and the hype surrounding the launch of the new chip also indicate that the Exynos 1080 might be an important chip for 2021.

Samsung's profitable numbers have indeed been outdoing competitors, despite the economic slowdown and the pandemic. Yet, the performance of 1080 will finally indicate if these numbers will continue to rise or slowdown.

