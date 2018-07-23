Samsung teases Exynos 9 SoC, to be used in Galaxy S8

It is known that we won't be seeing the launching of the Galaxy S8 at the Mobile World Congress this year. But the company is likely to announce when the flagship smartphone will be unveiled at the event. Earlier, Samsung made it clear that the Galaxy S8 launch has been delayed for quality assurance reasons.

In 2016, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge smartphones at the MWC 2017. The company also introduced the in-house Exynos 8 Octa 8890 14nm SoC along with these devices. As it is a year since the Exynos 8 was launched, at the MWC 2017, we can expect the company to launch the Exynos 9 SoC. Tipping the same, Samsung has posted a teaser for the Exynos 9 reading, "Discover cloud 9 with Exynos".

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ could be using the Exynos 9 SoC in select markets such as India. The Snapdragon 835 variant of these phones will be meant for the rest such as the U.S. market.

Talking about the Exynos 9, the processor is likely to be built using the 10nm FinFET processor. This process technology is said to render 30% lower power consumption, 27% higher performance, and 30% better efficiency.

The mass production of this chipset was started in October 2016 itself. As of now, the specifications of this SoC remain unknown, but it is expected to use the Mali-G71 GPU. This GPU offers Vulkan API from Khronos and supports smooth mobile VR experience as well.

