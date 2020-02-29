Samsung Facing Tough Time As Chinese Smartphone Brands Continue To Grow News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Samsung is known as India's most desired brand, it is facing tough competition from Chinese smartphone companies. The Chinese smartphone brand like Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Vivo are launching devices every month, with good looks and specifications at very affordable prices.

In fact, two smartphone brands have recently launched 5G smartphones in India. Both Realme and the iQOO have launched their smartphones in the premium segment, and now the former is planning to launch another smartphone in March along with a fitness band. In addition, the market leader Xiaomi might launch its much-awaited smartphones the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro in the country.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung is facing troubles since September 2017. The company already lost its number one position, in both smartphones and the feature phone segment. However, analysts close to the development believe that Samsung has the potential to get back its position. But, the company is not good at online space as compared to Chinese players.

"Brand arrogance has caused it to grossly underestimate the marketing potential of the Chinese companies who have now created a niche in almost every price segment. And, of course, their exclusive channel strategy has failed them too," Faisal Kawoosa, founder and principal analyst at research firm TechArc was quoted by Economic Times.

He said, "Samsung must shun its brand arrogance at a time when other competitors are winning in their brand messaging, especially on digital media."

According to the report, Samsung has invested a lot in technology, manufacturing, and they have good reach via offline stores. The report also reveals that Samsung has invested Rs. 8,500 crore in its manufacturing plant. Meanwhile, Samsung has launched the new variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India. The company has launched 8GB RAM and a 512GB storage variant at Rs. 44,999, and it will be available on March 1.

Source

Best Mobiles in India