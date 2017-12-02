Samsung files patent for palm scanning: Will help remember forgotten passwords

Samsung has reportedly filed a patent that explores using palm scanning to remember forgotten passwords.

According to the 42-page patent, the company has envisioned a way for devices to use the front camera to take a picture and then the phone will be able to verify the identity, as long as palm lines match with the ones already stored in the smartphone.

The filing also states that the password hint will not be fully displayed on the screen, but it will be scattered across the lines. Someone trying to open your phone would not know what's being displayed.

"Samsung thinks a person's palm can be used to help users remember their password by hiding the hint in those scattered lines, tech website SamMobile reported late on Thursday. "This isn't a method for unlocking similar to iris or fingerprint scanning; instead, Samsung wants to use palm scanning to ensure that the user requesting for the password hint is the owner of the device," the report added.

However, this is something unique from the company. The company already offers various security measures like eye scans, facial recognition, fingerprint identification, pattern and PIN codes but it looks like it wants to bring in new innovation. The company has been at the forefront of bringing something new with its products.

That being said, Samsung is also working extensively to incorporate 3D face scanning in its phones. If the company is successful its new phones will take on the iPhone X or any phones with FaceID in future. As for the palm scanning which is an interesting take by Samsung, as it might not take extensive work to implement such technology, we could see this features in Samsung's phone at some point in time.

Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil its latest flagship Galaxy S9 and a foldable Galaxy X at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas.

