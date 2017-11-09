Samsung finally making Deep Sea Blue colored Galaxy Note 8 available in more markets

Samsung Electronics has been coming up with various editions of its flagship Galaxy Note 8. Recently, it launched the Enterprise Edition of the phablet in the US.

Now, the company is going to introduce a new color variant of the Galaxy Note 8. The new color is Deep Sea Blue and it will go on sale in the US on November 16. The device is already available in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray. The Deep Sea Blue colored Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be sold exclusively on the company's website and the retailer Best Buy.

The Galaxy Note 8 in Deep Sea Blue color recently went on sale in Germany as well. At the time of the launch, Samsung had announced that the flagship phablet will be offered in offered in four color options; Orchid Gray, Midnight Black, Deep Sea Blue and Maple Gold.

However, only a few markets so far have got all these color variants. Fortunately, Indian users had the opportunity to buy almost all the color variants soon after the launch.

Anyway to recap on the specs, the phablet flaunts a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets it power from a Snapdragon 835 Soc or an Exynos 8895 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options.

It is worth noting that, the Galaxy Note 8 is the first Samsung device to feature a dual camera arrangement. It comes with a 12MP dual pixel primary rear camera with LED flash as well as an 8MP selfie camera with a wide-angle lens and f/1.7 aperture at the front.

The other aspects include the IP68 rating, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, USB Type-C port, a fingerprint sensor, an iris sensor, and a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging.