Samsung flip phone (SM-G9298) to be launched on August 3

Samsung yesterday sent out a press invite (via @mmddj_china) announcing the launch of a new flip phone in collaboration with China Mobile on August 3. The event will kick off at 4 PM local time.

Samsung has not revealed the name of the smartphone, it is said to be the device bearing the model number SM-G9298. If you can remember, the Samsung SM-G9298 had appeared in a few leaked renders and it was listed on TENAA as well. Initially, it was speculated that the device will be launched as the Flip Phone 4. However, a renowned China-based has claimed it will be dubbed as Samsung Beyond world8.

Either way, we will get to know the official name of the smartphone in just two days. As we know, Samsung is working on another flip phone with the model number SM-W2018. But, this flip phone will be launched later as per the leakster.

Coming back to the Samsung SM-G9298, some of its key specs were revealed by the TENAA listing. One of the most interesting things about the device is that it comes with two 4.2-inch displays.

It sports two 4.2-inch FHD AMOLED displays with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels on both sides. In other words, there is one 4.2-inch display when the phone is shut and another 4.2-inch screen when you flip it open.

The TENAA listing further reveals the flip phone is powered by a Quad-core processor clocked at 2.15GHz. While the name of the chipset has not been mentioned, we are assuming it to be the Snapdragon 820.

That being said, earlier reports had suggested that the Samsung SM-G9298 would come equipped with a Snapdragon 821 chipset. The memory aspect is taken care of by 4GB of RAM teamed with 64GB of default storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

The Samsung SM-G9298 is said to flaunt a 12MP rear-facing primary camera with a LED flash. Up front, it also features a 5MP camera for taking selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the smartphone is expected to arrive with Android 6.0 OS. This is quite disappointing as Samsung could have at least put Android 7.0 Nougat. The Samsung SM-9298 is likely to pack a 2300mAh under the hood, which should be sufficient considering the small size of the display.

Design-wise, the handset doesn't look that attractive, but it can sure make you nostalgic about the flip phones you used years ago. You can also see that it has the traditional alphanumeric keypad.