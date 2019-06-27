Samsung's Foldable Clamshell Smartphone Details Emerge Online – Launch Pegged For 2020 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

The Galaxy Fold, the much-awaited foldable smartphone had lately turned out to be a bad device due to its low-grade design and poor reviews. That clearly reflects the flop idea of the horizontal folding design from Samsung. Keeping this in mind, the makers appear to have decided to introduce a new kind of device which would offer the best folding experience.

As per the reports, Samsung is currently prepping a new foldable smartphone concept, which looks similar to that of Motorola's clamshell RAZR phone. This handset is also expected to resolve other major issues that were discovered in Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Rumored Specs Of Samsung Clamshell Phone

As per the rumors, the Samsung foldable clamshell handset is expected to get launched in the market with a 6.7-inch OLED display, which is a lot bigger than some of its predecessors and similar devices from other premium OEMs. With such an aspect, Samsung fans are surely going to get an iconic and spellbound cinematic experience. Plus, the device is touted to come with a hinge which makes the bending of the device easy.

With such a hinge, the device can comfortably snug into the pocket. This innovative Samsung clamshell phone is expected to feature a small 1-inch configuration over its secondary display panel on the outer shell, which would show limited but indeed valuable information. It can be assumed that with such a small secondary display, users might get updated with all kinds of notifications.

Samsung hasn't yet revealed detailed specification about its next-generation clamshell model. You might get to know more information about this iconic smartphone in the coming days or maybe months. As per ongoing speculations, the handset might get the power from a new Snapdragon chipset from the house of Qualcomm but the exact chipset remains unknown as yet.

This high-tech innovative foldable handset from Samsung is also anticipated to hit the market with a price lesser than the Galaxy Fold over which users had been getting disappointed on spending a huge amount. The users who are keen on having Galaxy Fold can acquire it at a price option of $1,980 (approx. Rs. 1,37,000) but it is yet to be released widely.

Best Mobiles in India