Samsung foldable smartphone revealed in a teaser video

Samsung will be unveiling its flagship Galaxy S line of smartphones on January 20 at its Unpacked event. The rumor mill is in full swing and there are reports suggesting that the company will be introducing its first foldable smartphone at the event.

At the Samsung Developers Conference (SDC) 2018 in December, the company showed off its futuristic Infinity Flex screen that will be seen on its first flexible smartphone. Now, Samsung's Vietnam had posted a new video teasing the upcoming event where a lot of smartphones are expected to see the light of day. The video was later taken off, but it was mirrored by the folks at SlashGear.

The foldable smartphone from the South-Korean giant will feature a cover display on the outer side, while a foldable screen on the inside. Samsung has previously revealed that the display will measure 4.9-inches and will offer 840 x 1960 pixel resolution, and will have 420ppi.

There has been a lot of speculations that the device will be called the Galaxy Fold, while others say that it will be called Galaxy Flex. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 chipset. It could have 1TB of storage and will be equipped with a dual camera setup comprising a 12MP and an 8MP sensor. A 2190mAh battery reservoir will juice the smartphone and could cost around $1,800.

There are a lot of other OEMs working on their respective foldable devices. huawei is expected to showcase its foldable phone at the MWC 2019 in February.