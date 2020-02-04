Samsung Galaxy A01 Budget Smartphone Goes Official: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is constantly updating its refreshed Galaxy A series by introducing new devices. The South Korean brand unveiled the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 mid-range smartphones. Now, a new affordable device in this lineup called the Galaxy A01 has also gone official. The latest entrant packs the entry-level Snapdragon 439 processor and a dual-rear camera module.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Price And Availability Details

The Samsung Galaxy A01 has been announced in Vietnam priced at VDN 2,790,000 (approx Rs. 8,539). It will be available for sale starting February 6 in blue, black, and red color options.

Samsung has not yet revealed its plans to launch the device in India and other markets. However, the company might launch the device in the global markets in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Hardware And Software

The Samsung Galaxy A01 is announced with a 5.7-inch infinity-V display offering an HD+ resolution. The device packs two cameras on the back panel equipped with a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. There is another 2MP sensor that will be used to capture bokeh effects.

Upfront, there is a 5MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. Processing is taken care by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The device is launched with 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. Notably, the device comes with a dedicated microSD slot allowing you to use two SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously.

In the software department, the device will utilize Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin overlay. It is good to see that the company has equipped its entry-segment smartphone with the latest firmware.

The spec-sheet is completed by a 3,000 mAh battery, but without any fast charging support. The latest device should allow Samsung to compete against Xiaomi and Realme who have been dominating the sub Rs. 10,000 segments in India.

