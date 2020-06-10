Samsung Galaxy A01e With Removable Battery Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung launched its budget-friendly smartphone - Galaxy A01 last year in December. The handset comes with a price tag of $110 (around Rs. 8,312). Now, the company is planning to bring a new smartphone called - the Galaxy A01e. The unannounced device with model number SM-A013F has appeared on Geekbench.

Although the name of the device is not known from the listing, it has been speculated. The device is expected to arrive as a cheaper version of the Galaxy A01 and pack a removable battery.

According to the Geekbench listings, the Galaxy A01e will be powered by the MediaTek MT6739 quad-core chipset from 2017 which operates 1.5GHz. The device is said to include 1GB of RAM. On the software side, the device is likely to run on the latest Android 10 OS.

On Geekbench, the single-core and multi-core scores for the device are 542 points, 1,468 points respectively. Apart from these, nothing else was known about the device.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A01 debuted with model number SM-A015F. In terms of specifications, the phone sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD notch display which offers 720 x 1,520 pixels HD+ resolution. The device measures 146.3 x 70.86 x 8.34mm dimensions and the power button is housed right edge of the display.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with up to 2GB of RAM. The phone is available in 16GB and 32GB storage variants. The memory of the device is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the software, the device runs on One UI 2.0 based Android 10 OS. The device packs a 3,000 mAh battery with fast charging technology. For photography, the Samsung Galaxy A01 comes with a dual-camera setup which comprises a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP camera. On the front side, it has a 5MP selfie camera.

Best Mobiles in India