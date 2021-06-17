Samsung Galaxy A02 Mass Production Commences In India; Expected Launch, Features, Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is working on a bunch of new smartphones for the Indian market. The Galaxy M32 is one of the upcoming budget offerings. Now, fresh reports confirm the company's plan to launch another affordable handset in the country dubbed the Galaxy A02. Here's what to expect:

Samsung Galaxy A02 Mass Production Begins In India

As per a report via 91Mobiles, Samsung has commenced the production of Galaxy A02 in India. The publication has also received live images of the device's production from the company's Noida facility. This development hints at an imminent launch.

However, there is currently no word on the Galaxy A02's official launch. Samsung might soon start dropping teasers hinting at the launch as well the features of the upcoming budget handset. So what all features can we expect from the Galaxy A02 and in which price bucket it will debut? Take a look:

Samsung Galaxy A02 Expected Features

The Samsung Galaxy A02 had made its global debut back in January this year. The production images shared shows an identical design as the international model. It seems that the company will also keep the hardware identical.

The Samsung Galaxy A02 images show a textured rear panel with a vertical camera module housing dual sensors on the top-left. The device will have the volume keys on the right panel alongside the power key. At the bottom, there will be a 3.5mmm headphone jack, a microUSB port, and a speaker grille.

The imaging setup at the back will comprise a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the device will have a 5MP camera packed inside the waterdrop notch.

The Galaxy A02 features a 6.5-inch Infinity-V LCD display with 720 x 1560 pixels HD+ resolution. The device runs on an entry-level MediaTek MT6739W7 processor combined with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU.

We can expect the company to launch the device with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Software version would be dated, i.e, Android 10 OS layered with OneUI skin. The Galaxy A02 has a big 5,000 mAh battery keeping the processor ticking.

Samsung Galaxy A02 India Price

The Samsung Galaxy A02 price is not revealed as of now. However, the device is expected to be launched in the sub Rs. 10,000 price category. Samsung has been consistent with budget smartphone launches in the country and the upcoming offering is the latest such example.

If the reports suggesting its price below Rs. 10,000 mark turn out to be true, the handset will be going up against the Realme C and the Realme Narzo series. Both of these have a stronghold in the budget segment. It would be interesting to see how well the Indian audience responds to the Galaxy A02.

