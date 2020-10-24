ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A02s Spotted On Geekbench Featuring Snapdragon 450 Chip

    Samsung Galaxy A series of smartphones have largely catered to the budget and affordable segments. The South Korean company has been working on the latest addition - the Samsung Galaxy A02s. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy A02 and the Galaxy A02s were both spotted at Geekbench listing, revealing a couple of key details.

    Samsung Galaxy A02s Spotted On Geekbench

     

    Samsung Galaxy A02s Appears On Geekbench

    Since both the Samsung Galaxy A02s and the Galaxy A02 were spotted on Geekbench, reports speculate the Galaxy A02s could be the higher variant. Initially spotted by MySmartPrice, the report Geekbench listing reveals a 3GB RAM with the model number SM-A025G. On the other hand, the standard Galaxy A02 was spotted with the model number SM-A025GF.

    Going into the details, the Samsung Galaxy A02s seems to pack a motherboard called "QC_Reference_Phone", which hints at ongoing development. At the same time, the source code details on the listing revealed that the upcoming phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with Adreno 506 GPU.

    Some of the other details listed reveal that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A02s will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Considering that Android 11 is already out and running, this could be a tad bit drawback. For all we know, Samsung could provide the Android 11 update for the new phone.

    Samsung Galaxy A02s: What To Expect

    Apart from these factors, nothing else is known about the Samsung Galaxy A02s. To note, the Samsung Galaxy A02 and the Galaxy A02s aren't the only devices that recently bagged the Bluetooth certification. The upcoming Galaxy M02 was also spotted at the certification site. This means the company might launch all three smartphones around the same time.

    Looking back, Samsung launched the Galaxy A01 in December last year. If we're looking for dates, the same can be said for the upcoming Galaxy A02 and the Galaxy A02s as well. However, the phones might begin shipping sometime in early 2021.

    Read More About: news smartphones samsung
    Story first published: Sunday, October 25, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2020

