Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, Entry-Level Smartphone Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After numerous rumors and speculations, Samsung has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India. The latest market entrant is the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core that lies in the budget market segment. As it is a budget device, it will compete against the likes of the Poco M series, Redmi 9 series, and Realme C series smartphones that dominate the segment.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Specifications

To recap on specs, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is fitted with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with a HD+ 720p resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor teamed up with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage as well.

Running Android 11 Go Edition, the smartphone is touted to be 20 percent faster than the previous iteration - Android 10 Go Edition. The smartphone flaunts a single 8MP rear camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone but there is no word regarding the fast charging support. However, given its pricing, we cannot expect it to arrive with such features.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in a single storage variant with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage space. It is priced at Rs. 7,999. Notably, the device joins the other budget A series smartphone - the Galaxy A03, which is relatively more expensive. Well, the Samsung Galaxy A03s has been launched in two storage configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499 respectively.

The latest Samsung offering will be available for purchase across all retail stores in the country, leading online portals and the official Samsung stores, both online and offline. As of now, the company has not revealed the exact sale date of the Galaxy A03 Core but it will arrive in two color options including Blue and Black. Having said that, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the release date of this smartphone.

