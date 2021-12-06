Just In
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S22 Series To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chip In India Instead Of Exynos 2200
- 2 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones In India: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Galaxy A52s, Poco X3 Pro, iPhone 13 And More
- 3 hrs ago OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped To Come Under Rs. 6,000 In India; Color Options Also Revealed
- 5 hrs ago LinkedIn Now Supports Hindi Language; Here’s How To Switch To Hindi Language
Don't Miss
- Automobiles DriveSpark Exclusive: Citroen CC21 SUV Spotted Testing Again In Bangalore
- Movies Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Leave For Jaipur Ahead Of Their Big Fat Wedding
- Finance What is LIC IPO's PolicyHolder Category? Know all the Answers Here
- News Omicron in Maharashtra: State adds 2 more cases on Monday
- Lifestyle Home Decor: Space-Saving Furniture Ideas For 1 BHK And Small Apartments In The City
- Sports Was fortunate to get 10-for: Ajaz Patel in interview to R Ashwin
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Kohima
- Education CBSE Class 12 Maths Term 1 2021 Answer Key, Check Unofficial Class 12 Maths And Applied Maths Answer Key Here
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, Entry-Level Smartphone Launched In India
After numerous rumors and speculations, Samsung has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India. The latest market entrant is the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core that lies in the budget market segment. As it is a budget device, it will compete against the likes of the Poco M series, Redmi 9 series, and Realme C series smartphones that dominate the segment.
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Specifications
To recap on specs, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is fitted with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with a HD+ 720p resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor teamed up with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage as well.
Running Android 11 Go Edition, the smartphone is touted to be 20 percent faster than the previous iteration - Android 10 Go Edition. The smartphone flaunts a single 8MP rear camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone but there is no word regarding the fast charging support. However, given its pricing, we cannot expect it to arrive with such features.
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price
The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been launched in a single storage variant with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage space. It is priced at Rs. 7,999. Notably, the device joins the other budget A series smartphone - the Galaxy A03, which is relatively more expensive. Well, the Samsung Galaxy A03s has been launched in two storage configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499 respectively.
The latest Samsung offering will be available for purchase across all retail stores in the country, leading online portals and the official Samsung stores, both online and offline. As of now, the company has not revealed the exact sale date of the Galaxy A03 Core but it will arrive in two color options including Blue and Black. Having said that, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the release date of this smartphone.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
25,636
-
11,713
-
23,393
-
9,000
-
26,000
-
37,877