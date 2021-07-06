Samsung Galaxy A03s Benchmarked Ahead Of India Launch; Company's New Bet In Budget Segment? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has been rumoured to be working on a new budget smartphone from the 'Galaxy A' series dubbed Galaxy A03s. Its recent listing at BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) confirmed an imminent India launch. It seems that the company is in the final testing phase with the Galaxy A03s as it has now appeared Geekbench. The listing has reaffirmed the processor and also revealed the benchmark performance of Samsung's upcoming entry-level smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Key Details Confirmed Via Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy A03s has made it to the Geekbench database with the SM-A037F model number. The handset previously stopped by the BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) bearing the same model number. This confirms the listed handset on Geekbench is none other than the Galaxy A03s.

The details revealed by the benchmark website includes the ARM MediaTek MT6765V/WB processor and 4GB RAM. Just for reference, the listed chipset is associated with the Helio G35. The entry-level gaming chipset has eight cores and a clock speed of 2.30GHz.

The listing only reveals the aforementioned RAM option and we are not sure if the company will introduce any other variant. The storage capacity isn't also revealed by the benchmark website. However, we might get to see a 64GB or 128GB storage option.

As per the listing, the handset will have Android 11 pre-installed which will be topped with One UI skin. As for the Galaxy A03s' benchmark performance, the device logged 163 points in the single-core and 847 points in the multi-core test.

Is Galaxy A03s Samsung's New Bet In The Affordable Segment?

The leaks have hinted at a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with standard 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch. The device is expected to pack a 5MP selfie camera inside the notch. The Galaxy A03s is likely to sport a 13MP dual-camera setup at the rear.

It is also said to offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and have a modern USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone connectivity option. The battery capacity is not confirmed, but we might see a 5,000 or 6,000 mAh unit.

Samsung Galaxy A series has been budget-oriented similar to the Galaxy M. The company has been consistently refreshing this series with the value-for-money device to counter the Chinese competition. The Galaxy A03s successor has been amongst the cheapest Samsung offerings. The same can be expected by the Galaxy A03s.

Samsung might get an edge if the pricing is kept under Rs. 10,000. Even this category has several options from Chinese brands that offer slightly better cameras and display. It would be interesting to see if it would be a cheaper price tag or the features that will give the Galaxy A03s edge over its rivals.

