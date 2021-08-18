Samsung Galaxy A03s With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Cameras Launched In India: Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A03s has finally gone official in the country. The handset is the brand's budget-centric offering with features like the MediaTek Helio P35 chip, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 13MP triple cameras. However, Samsung could have offered better features. Further, the phone will compete with devices like the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8, and the Poco M3 at the same price range.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Features To Check Out

Running Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core on top, the smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery. However, it misses out on fast charging. Upfront, the Samsung Galaxy A03s bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) Infinity V TFT screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The 13MP main sensor on the Galaxy A03s is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, a 5MP selfie camera is placed into a V-shaped notch.

The phone also supports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Pricing And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A03s price has been set at Rs. 11,499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM option and Rs. 12,499 for the high-end 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM option. It will be available in black, blue, and white color options via Samsung.com, leading retail and online channels.

As a part of launch offers, one can avail Rs. 1,000 instant cashback via ICICI Bank debit and credit cards' EMI transaction. The offer is only valid until August 31, 2021.

Is It A Good Buy?

Looking at features and price, we can say the Samsung Galaxy A03s is an affordable device with a large battery, expandable storage, and so on. However, the phone cannot be considered the best buy since it skips a higher refresh rate, fast charging, and also packs an entry-level chip. You can get better options at the same price category.

