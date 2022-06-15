Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Official Renders Leaked; Borrows Heavily From Galaxy A03 Core News oi-Akshay Kumar

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core smartphone has been subject to several leaks and reports for quite some time. The handset will be coming soon as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which was launched last year. Ahead of the launch, the official-looking renders of the Galaxy A04 Core have been leaked on the interwebs.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Will Feature Identical Design As Its Predecessor

As seen in the photos, the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core will not be bringing a new design. The phone will look almost identical to the Galaxy A03 Core. The smartphone will be having a very minimalistic design. The handset will have a waterdrop notch, slim bezels on the sides and tops, and a thick bottom bezel.

At the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core will have a single camera with an LED flash unit at the top-left corner. The right side of the smartphone will have the volume rocker as well as the power button. The bottom of the device is not visible, but we can expect it to have the charging port and the speaker grille. The phone will be devoid of a fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Specifications, Features

The renders of the device were revealed by the German publication Winfuture, but the publication hasn't mentioned any technical specifications of the phone. However, previous reports have indicated that the device will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 850 processor, which will be paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM.

Similar to the previous Galaxy A0 Core series models, the Galaxy A04 Core could also be based on the Android Go edition. No other specifications of the phone are available at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price In India, Specifications

Talking about the predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that offers a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor, which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The device has an 8MP primary camera that's capable of shooting 1080p videos. For selfies and video calling, the device has a 5MP snapper.

The connectivity features of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS, and a micro-USB port. Software-wise, the device boots the Android 11 Go edition. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support keeps the whole show running.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core's sole variant is priced at Rs. 7,999. The smartphone comes in two color variants - Blue and Black. The phone is available to buy via major e-commerce portals as well as via brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

