Samsung Galaxy A04 Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Nod; Coming To India As Galaxy A03 Successor News oi-Akshay Kumar

Samsung Galaxy A04 smartphone is going to be unveiled in the near future. While the company hasn't made any official announcement at the moment, the device has been spotted in the database of certification agencies like Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing on the Wi-Fi certification agency's website has revealed that the phone will be arriving with Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy A04's Existence Gets Confirmed By Wi-Fi Alliance

The Samsung Galaxy A04 has been spotted on the Wi-Fi certification agency's website under the model number SM-A045F/DS. The Android 12-based handset will be offering support for both the Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and the 5GHz bands. The smartphone is expected to have the One UI 4 interface from the South Korean tech giant on top of Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Is Also Coming Soon

Apart from the Galaxy A04, Samsung will also be introducing the Galaxy A04s in the near future. The phone's high-resolution renders were leaked earlier this month. The renders revealed that the handset will be offering a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie snapper. The side and top bezels of the phone will be quite minimal, but there will be a tad thick bottom bezel.

At the rear, the Galaxy A04s will be offering three primary cameras, which will be placed in the top-left corner alongside the LED flash unit. On the right side, it will be having the volume rocker and a power button, which will also double as a fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy A04, A04s Will Be Successor To Galaxy A03

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04s smartphones will be the successors of the Galaxy A03, which was released in February this year. The handset arrived as a budget offering with two cameras on the back. The phone offers a 6.5-inch TFT display, which provides a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, which is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is available in India in three color models - Blue, Black, and Red. The device's base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at Rs. 10,499, while the higher-end version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is being offered for Rs. 11,999. The phone is also available through other e-commerce portals and offline retailers across the country.

Best Mobiles in India