Samsung Galaxy A04s Will Be Brand’s Latest Budget Offering; Images & Specs Leaked

Samsung is all set to launch its latest smartphone called the Galaxy A04s. Ahead of the launch, the device has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports. Now, the phone's complete specifications and press renders have been leaked on the interwebs. The latest leak has indicated that the new Galaxy A04s will be a budget offering.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Complete Design Details Leaked Online

The Samsung Galaxy A04s will be coming with an attractive design. The phone will be having a waterdrop notch above the screen, apart from a triple primary camera module on the back. The main cameras will be placed horizontally with an LED flash unit. The device will be available in multiple color models. It looks like the fingerprint sensor of the phone will be placed on the right side.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Display, Processor Details

Talking about the display of the Samsung Galaxy A04s, it will come with a 6.5-inch PLS LCD screen. It will offer a resolution of a 1,600 x 720 pixels. The handset will also provide a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 SoC, which will be paired with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of native storage.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Camera, Battery Features

The Samsung Galaxy A04s will have a 50MP primary camera at the rear. The device will also provide a 2MP depth sensor, apart from a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 5MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.2. The connectivity features will include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.x, NFC, and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is expected to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone could be priced at around Rs. 13,500. It is expected to be released in these color models - White, Black, and Dark Green.

