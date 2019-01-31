Samsung Galaxy A10 listed on Geekbench, specs revealed

Samsung has recently released its refreshed affordable smartphone series the Galaxy M in India and is now is gearing up to take the wraps off its highly anticipated Galaxy S10 series. Apparently, the company is also working on the Galaxy A series. The leaks and rumors of Galaxy A series have already made their way to the web and now a device in this series has been spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The device that appeared on Geekbench is the Galaxy A10 and the device is said to be an affordable offering by the South Korean tech giant. It appears that Samsung is primarily targeting the affordable segment of users at the moment and its new releases will compete with the other prominent brands in this segment.

The Geekbench listing of Galaxy A10 sheds some light on the specifications and features packed in the device along with the single-core and multi-core test scores. The Samsung Galaxy A10 listed on Geekbench has a model number SM-A105F. In the single-core test, the device has scored 1,103 points and has logged 3,324 points in the multi-core tests.

As per the listing, the Galaxy A10 will use an in-house Exynos 7885 chipset based on 14nm architecture under the hood. The processor is likely the same that powers the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A20 smartphones. The processor onboard is paired with 2GB of RAM for multitasking. The device will ship with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Like we mentioned earlier, the Galaxy A series has been popping up online recently suggesting its development. The Galaxy A90, Galaxy A50m Galaxy 30 are some of the Galaxy A series devices which have been leaked earlier. We still are waiting for more information on the upcoming Galaxy A series and will keep you posted with the updates.