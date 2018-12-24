Samsung Galaxy A10 will be the company's first phone with UD fingerprint sensor

Samsung is said to be working on its upcoming smartphone under its Galaxy A-series. The upcoming smartphone is dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A10, now it has been reported that the Galaxy A10 will be company's first phone to sport under-display fingerprint sensor, similar to what is available on smartphones like OnePlus 6T, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Oppo R17 Pro.

According to previous reports the Samsung Galaxy A10 is said to be powered by Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 845 processor. This will be the first time the company is going to make use of Qualcomm 845 SoC in its Galaxy A-series smartphone.

Just to recall, Qualcomm has already launched its latest Snapdragon 855 processor recently. It has been reported that Samsung's next-generation flagship smartphones, Galaxy S10 and foldable smartphone will be equipped with the latest processor. Both the smartphones are expected to be unveiled at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 which is going to take place in Barcelona.

It is possible that the Samsung Galaxy A10 will be launch before the launch of the flagship phones. So far the company has ignored the in-display fingerprint sensor in its smartphones. Even during the launch of Galaxy S9 and Note 9, it was rumored that the phone will feature an under-display sensor, but the company did not go ahead with the technology.

Currently, the in-display sensor is available on selected smartphones, this technology allows you to unlock the phone by just placing your finger on the display. The smartphone will join Samsung's recent introduced Galaxy A-series phones such as Galaxy A7 2018 and Galaxy A9.

Do note that, all these are based out of rumors and it's always better to take this information with a pinch of salt. Moreover, the company hasn't nodded on any of this information about the upcoming smartphone.