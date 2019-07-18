ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A10e With Infinity-V Display, Exynos 7884 Up For Grabs

    By
    |

    Samsung debuted its 'A series' smartphones in India with the launch of Galaxy A10 earlier this year. The company launched the Galaxy A10e in the US market last month and now the device has finally made it to the market shelves via AT&T and Boost Mobile. The highlights of the smartphone are its 5.83-inch Infinity-V display, face unlocks technology and a lot more.

    Samsung Galaxy A10e With Infinity-V Display, Exynos 7884 Up For Grabs

     

    Samsung Galaxy A10e Price

    The smartphone is up for sale in black color option with a price tag of $139.99 which is approximately Rs. 9,635 in Indian currency. But Boost Mobile is offering the Galaxy A10e for $99.99 (approx Rs. 6,880) as a part of its two-day introductory sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A10e Specification

    The Samsung Galaxy A10e flaunts a 5.83-inch HD+ Infinity-v display with a screen resolution of 1560 × 720 pixels. It carries a waterdrop notch design and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 processor, clubbed with 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the smartphone houses an 8MP rear camera with an LED flash. At the front, it sports a 5MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The front camera is also capable of unlocking the phone with face unlock technology.

    On the connectivity front, the Galaxy A10e offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. It also comes with 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio support. The smartphone comes with a dimension of 147.3 x 69.6 x 8.4 and weighs around 141 grams.

    The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh non-removal battery and runs Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI.

    The India launch is yet to be announced. We will have to wait and see when Samsung brings the smartphone for Indian consumers.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue