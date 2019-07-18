Samsung Galaxy A10e With Infinity-V Display, Exynos 7884 Up For Grabs News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung debuted its 'A series' smartphones in India with the launch of Galaxy A10 earlier this year. The company launched the Galaxy A10e in the US market last month and now the device has finally made it to the market shelves via AT&T and Boost Mobile. The highlights of the smartphone are its 5.83-inch Infinity-V display, face unlocks technology and a lot more.

Samsung Galaxy A10e Price

The smartphone is up for sale in black color option with a price tag of $139.99 which is approximately Rs. 9,635 in Indian currency. But Boost Mobile is offering the Galaxy A10e for $99.99 (approx Rs. 6,880) as a part of its two-day introductory sale.

Samsung Galaxy A10e Specification

The Samsung Galaxy A10e flaunts a 5.83-inch HD+ Infinity-v display with a screen resolution of 1560 × 720 pixels. It carries a waterdrop notch design and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 processor, clubbed with 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone houses an 8MP rear camera with an LED flash. At the front, it sports a 5MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The front camera is also capable of unlocking the phone with face unlock technology.

On the connectivity front, the Galaxy A10e offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. It also comes with 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio support. The smartphone comes with a dimension of 147.3 x 69.6 x 8.4 and weighs around 141 grams.

The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh non-removal battery and runs Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI.

The India launch is yet to be announced. We will have to wait and see when Samsung brings the smartphone for Indian consumers.

