Samsung Galaxy A10s Certified By Wi-Fi Alliance; Launch Expected Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung introduced the revived Galaxy A series earlier this year with the launch of Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50 smartphones. The South Korean giant has extended the Galaxy A series with Galaxy A20, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A80. Lately, we have been coming across various reports of two more smartphones in this series.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 and the Galaxy A10s are the suggested smartphones in the make. The Galaxy A10s is likely an upgraded variant of the Galaxy A10. The device is expected to be a budget smartphone as its sibling. The handset has now cleared a certification online which hints at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Receives Wi-Fi Alliance Certification:

The Galaxy A10s has recently cleared its certification from Wi-Fi Alliance which is a mobile Wi-Fi certification body from the US. The smartphone has been listed with a model number SM-A107F/DS on the certification platform. Notably, the unit has also been certified by the FCC with the same model number. i.e SM- A1075F.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Expected Specifications And Features:

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing of the Galaxy A10s suggests support for 2.4GHz band Wi-Fi frequency. The smartphone will ship with Android Pie firmware out-of-the-box. Besides, the device is said to come with dual-SIM support.

Apart from this, the Wi-Fi Alliance listing does not reveal any other hardware.The FCC listing of the device had indicated at a dual-rear camera setup, a big display, and a capacious battery unit.

While the display size and camera lenses are yet to be revealed, the listing suggested a 3,900mAh battery on the device. It remains to be seen what major upgrades it brings over the standard Galaxy A10 smartphone.

Our Thoughts On The Upcoming Galaxy A10s smartphone:

Samsung has made a serious comeback in the affordable smartphone segment with the launch of Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series. All the recently launched handsets in the new series' have been doing well in the market. The Galaxy A10s is expected to be an upgraded Galaxy A10.

While the complete renders are yet to be announced, we expect some decent hardware to be offered by the smartphone. Moreover, the pricing of this device will play a major factor in its success in India and other markets.

via

Best Mobiles in India