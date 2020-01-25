Samsung Galaxy A11 With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Spotted On FCC Certification News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung is making headlines for its upcoming Galaxy A11 and everyone is looking up to the launch. The smartphone has now been spotted on the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification revealing information about the phone including the battery specs and design.

The FCC listing shows sketches of the phone giving a rough image of how the phone is going to look. It seems that the company is planning to launch a few more phone in the Galaxy A series this year.

According to the FCC listing, the Galaxy A11 is going to be the entry-level smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A11 is spotted with a model number SM-A115F, the listing suggests that the smartphone will be fuelled with a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery which is similar to the Galaxy A10. The sketches of the phone show the design of the rear panel revealing a triple camera setup along with an LED flash.

The rear camera module seems to be an upgrade from the predecessor. The FCC listing also shows that the camera module is aligned vertically at the top left corner of the rear panel. Meanwhile, the fingerprint scanner is also located at the rear panel placed in the middle.

Besides, the report suggests that the smartphone will feature a 3.5mm audio jack. However, there is no information available about the specifications of the Galaxy A11 smartphone.

Recently, the smartphone was spotted on Geekbench listing suggesting that the Galaxy A11 runs on Android 10, and it will be juiced by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, clubbed with 2GB of RAM. According to a previous report, the Galaxy A11 is said to be equipped with a 32GB onboard storage. The company has not confirmed the launch date so far let's see when Samsung is going to unveil the phone.

