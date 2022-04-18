Samsung Galaxy A12 Android 12 Update Rolling Out Soon; Testing Begins In India News oi-Akshay Kumar

Samsung Galaxy A12 Android 12 update could be rolled out in the very near future. The company has already upgraded all of its high-end and most of the mid-range smartphones to the Android 12 version. Now it's time for the brand's entry-level devices to get the same treatment and the Galaxy A12 could be among the first of these.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Android 12 Update's Testing Begins

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung has started testing the Android 12 update for the Galaxy A12 smartphone in India. The internal testing of the new OS is being done with the firmware version "A12FXXU2CVD5". As of now, there's no official word on when the update will start rolling out. However, since the internal testing is currently underway, we can expect it to be released to the public in India and globally in the coming weeks.

What Users Can Expect With Galaxy A12's Android 12 Update?

Android 12 is currently the largest version of the Google OS available to the public. The new iteration for Samsung devices is accompanied by One UI 4.1, which is the brand's latest custom skin. So the Galaxy A12 users can expect the new features with the latest update including a revamped user interface with the Color Palette feature.

The update brings improved widget styling and options, a new UI to pick widgets, and a cleaner camera app. The new firmware also offers a smart calendar option, improved camera features, enhanced security, and a handful of bug fixes. The users can also expect privacy indicators when the camera and microphones are being used. That said, the upgrade should also be arriving with the latest Android security patch.

Galaxy A32 5G And Galaxy A71 4G Received The Android Update Recently

In related news, Samsung recently rolled out the Android 12 update for the Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A71 4G model. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner in select regions. So it might take a while for the new firmware to reach all the units of these devices across the globe. The new upgrade comes with the One UI 4.1 as well as the Android security patch for March 2022.

We can expect the South Korean tech giant to release the same update to more budget and entry-level smartphones in the upcoming months.

