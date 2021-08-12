Samsung Galaxy A12 Debuts With Exynos 850 Chipset In India; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has announced a new variant of the original Galaxy A12 that was launched earlier this year. The new Galaxy A12 runs the in-house Exynos 850 processor, while the original Galaxy A12 came with the MediaTek P35 chipset. Besides, the new model ships with Android 11 OS, quad cameras, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy A12: What Does Offer?

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) PLS TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Exynos 850 SoC is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy A12 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Moreover, the handset offers the same quad rear camera setup as the original model. The sensors include a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, the Samsung Galaxy A12 has an 8MP front-facing sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 for selfies and videos.

For, connectivity the device comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C for charging. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the Galaxy A12 measures 164 x 75.8 x 8.9mm in dimensions and weighs 205 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price And Sale In India

The Samsung Galaxy A12 carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 16,499 for the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. The phone can be purchased from the company's official website in black, blue, and white color variants.

Samsung Galaxy A12: Should You Buy?

The new Galaxy A12 can be a good pick compared to the original model. However, the device misses out on a higher refresh rate and 5G connectivity, which you can easily get in this price range of smartphones. Both the Samsung Galaxy M12 and the Galaxy F12 with 90Hz displays are selling at even lower price tags than the Galaxy A12.

Best Mobiles in India