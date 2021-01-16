Samsung Galaxy A12 Gets BIS Certification; India Launch Likely On Cards News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has multiple devices lined up for launch in the Indian market this year. The brand is confirmed to bring the flagship Galaxy S21 series in the coming weeks. Now, a device from the Galaxy A series has cleared its certification via one of the mobile authentication platforms in India. The Galaxy A12 is the upcoming device to get certified in the country. The pricing for this handset for different markets was tipped recently.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Expected India Launch

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has cleared its certification via BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) in India. The device has bagged its certification with the SM-A125F model number. This is the same model number with which it has cleared multiple certifications in the past.

It is worth mentioning that the device has already been announced by the company, however, its pricing and availability details were unannounced by the company. While the company is yet to officially confirm the Galaxy A12 launch details, the device getting BIS certification is an indication of its arrival in the country in the coming days.

Additionally, the Galaxy A12 has also paid a visit to the benchmark website Geekbench. The model number listed in the benchmark database is the same as the BIS website, i.e SM-A125F. The handset has been listed with the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. Just to recap, the device was announced alongside the Galaxy A02s back in November 2020.

Its key features comprise a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch. The notch houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The handset was announced with four rear cameras including a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors. The device will be available with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The battery powering the unit will be a 5,000 mAh unit with a 15W fast charging.

