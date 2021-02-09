Just In
Samsung Galaxy A12 India Launch Inches Closer; Listed At Official Website
Samsung is all set to bring its new Galaxy A series smartphone in India. The upcoming smartphone which the company is ready to add to its budget product portfolio is the Galaxy A12. The device has already been announced outside India as a successor to the Galaxy A11 with features such as the MediaTek Helio P35 processor and an HD+ display. The arrival of this handset in the Indian market has been confirmed by a company listing itself.
Samsung Galaxy A12 India Launch Imminent
The Galaxy A12 has been listed at the Samsung India's official website. The listing was initially reported by MySmartPrice in association with Ishan Aggarwal. The company's website has the device mentioned with the SM-A125F/DS model number. While the listing doesn't hint any specific launch date, it does confirm its arrival soon in the Indian market.
If the reports are to be believed, then Samsung might bring this smartphone as soon as next week. The pricing of the device could be below Rs. 15,000 price mark. However, we will have to wait for the official launch to get the exact details on the pricing and variants.
Samsung Galaxy A12 Hardware And Software
The Samsung Galaxy A12 was announced back in November 2020 with the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The entry-level chipset is paired up with PowerVR GR8320 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. We aren't sure if the company will be bringing both 4GB/6GB RAM options or will just launch a single variant.
The device is equipped with a TFT display which measures 6.5-inches. The Infinity-V display panel delivers an HD+ resolution with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The device sports a u-shaped notch for the selfie camera. The notch packs an 8MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.
At the rear, there is a 48MP primary sensor aided by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle senor and a pair of 2MP sensors for depth mapping and macro imaging. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging. The device runs on Android 10 OS.
