Samsung Galaxy A12 Official Listing Live; Might Arrive Soon
Samsung has multiple smartphones lineup up for launch in its affordable Galaxy 'A' series. We recently came across the listing of the Galaxy A12 at Geekbench. It seems that the device will go official anytime soon in the coming months. The device has been spotted at the company's official website's listing which hints at an upcoming launch. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung's new offering:
Samsung Galaxy A12 Official Listing Live
The Samsung Galaxy A12 has been listed with the SM125F/DSN model number at the company's official website in Russia. This same model number has been tipped via multiple online platforms in the past. The device was initially spotted by 91Mobiles on the company's website.
Unfortunately, the official listing doesn't reveal the specifications and features which this new device will offer. However, this isn't the first time this handset has made it to the web. Its key features have been tipped by several leaks in the past. The handset also paid a visit to the popular mobile benchmark website Geekbench.
The database revealed the handset will be driven by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor. This entry-level octa-core processor will have a base frequency of 2.3GHz. The chipset is said to be accompanied by 3GB RAM as per the Geekbench database. The firmware here will be the Android 10 OS which will likely be accompanied by a custom One UI skin.
Other features tipped by the leaks and rumors include a triple-lens rear camera setup as its predecessor. While the camera specifications are still at large, we can expect the unit to come with a depth and macro sensor beside the primary lens.
Also, the device is likely to feature an LCD display panel which will have a punch-hole for the selfie camera. We expect the remaining details on the hardware to emerge soon in the coming weeks and will keep you updated with the latest details.
