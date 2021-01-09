Samsung Galaxy A12 Price Announced For Different Markets: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A series received several smartphones last year and this year as well the company is expected to launch multiple devices in this lineup. The company introduced the Galaxy A12 smartphone back in November 2020. While the brand announced this handset, it didn't reveal the pricing and availability details. In the latest development, the pricing for the device has been announced for different markets. This also suggests the company could announce the sale details in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Pricing Details

The Samsung Galaxy A12's prices have been disclosed for Singapore, the U.K, and the Malaysia region. The handset will be selling at S$229 which is around Rs. 12,600 in Singapore. This is the cost of the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The device will be available for sale starting January 9 in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Blue shades.

Now coming to the pricing for the Malaysian market, the device will be retailing at RM799 which is approximately Rs. 14,400 in Indian currency. Notably, the variant here has a higher 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The device is priced at £170 which is approximately Rs. 16,900 in India. This is the price of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage options.

The color options tipped include blue, black, and white. The pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A12 for the Indian market are yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Key Features

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It is announced with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device will ship with Android 10 OS and have a custom One UI skin on top. The device packs a 6.5-inch LCD display. The quad-lens setup at the rear has a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 6.5-inch LCD panel that sports an Infinity-V notch. The Helio P35 chipset by MediaTek fuels the device and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset comes with support for 15W fast charging. A fingerprint scanner is available on the right edge of the device. For selfies, there is an 8MP sensor.

