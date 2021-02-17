Samsung Galaxy A12 With 48MP Quad Camera Launched In India: Features, Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has announced its new budget-friendly 'A' series smartphone in India. The latest addition to the company's affordable product portfolio is the Galaxy A12. The device has been part of the rumor mill for a long and has finally made it to the Indian shores. The entry-level device has been launched with a dual-tone design and features like an HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and quad-camera module. Here are its pricing and availability details:

Samsung Galaxy A12 Complete Specifications

Samsung has packed the Galaxy A12 with the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The entry-level processor has PowerVR GE8320 GPU support and is combined with 4GB RAM. The company has announced the smartphone with up to 128GB storage capacity. The device has a dedicated microSD card slot that supports dual SIM and up to 1TB external microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a big 6.5-inch display. However, the resolution is standard here at 720 x 1600 pixels. The HD+ Infinity-V display has an aspect ratio of 20:9. Speaking of the cameras, the rear panel has a square-shaped module with a 48MP main lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The device additionally comprises a 5MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The waterdrop notch up front has a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has been launched with the older Android 10 OS which is wrapped around One UI 2.5 skin. It can't be said for sure if the device will get the Android 11 update anytime soon.

The company has equipped the Galaxy A12 with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The unit gets standard 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity option. The device uses a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price And Sale

The Samsung Galaxy A12 can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage). The 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will be selling at Rs. 13,999. The color options announced include black, blue, and white. The smartphone will be available for purchase via online stores starting February 17, 2021, in India.

Best Mobiles in India