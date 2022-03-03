Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A33 5G Detailed Features Revealed; Expected Pricing, Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A03 in the country. Now, the South Korean brand is prepping up to launch two more A-series devices soon in India. The upcoming Samsung A-series phones the Galaxy A13 4G and the Galaxy A33 5G are expected to go official in the coming days. Now, the fresh info has revealed detailed features of both aforementioned devices. Let's dive into details.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A33 5G Features Tipped

The new report by WinFuture has brought the key specs of the Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A33 to light. Samsung is already selling the 5G variant of the Galaxy A13 which retails for $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,740) in the US. Although there is no info on whether the Galaxy A13 5G model will arrive in India.

Coming to the Galaxy A13 4G, the phone is said to feature a 6.6-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a waterdrop notch at the top to house an 8MP front camera sensor.

Under the hood, the device is tipped to get is power from the Exynos 850 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which will also support additional storage expansion via a microSD card. At the rear panel, the handset will feature a quad-camera setup including a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is said to pack a 5000 mAh battery unit with 15W fast charging support. Apart from the features, the report also claimed that the Galaxy A13 4G will come with a starting price of around EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 16,800).

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Expected Features

Earlier, a report claimed that the Galaxy A33 5G will be launched in February in India. Besides, design and key specs of the phone were also revealed online. Now, the fresh info has confirmed that the Galaxy A33 5G will offer a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a water-drop notch for the front camera.

The phone is expected to launch with the Exynos 1200 SoC, while the predecessor was launched with the Dimensity chip. It will be available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will also include a quad-camera setup which will include a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is also tipped to come with 5,000 mAh battery that will support 25W fast charging tech.

Apart from nothing is known about the Galaxy A33 5G. However, the Galaxy A33 5G was leaked with the same rear camera module as the Galaxy A32. The SIM card tray was spotted on the top edge of the device, while the speaker grille will be placed on the bottom edge.

Expected Launch

As of now, the exact launch date has not been announced yet. However, both the handsets under rumor mill for several days. So, we expect the launch might take place soon.

Best Mobiles in India