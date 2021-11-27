Samsung Galaxy A13 4G India Launch Likely On Cards; To Feature Quad Cameras, 3.5mm Jack News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is talk of the town for several days. The upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone is said to be the cheapest 5G phone from Samsung. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. As per the rumor, the device could launch this year or early next year. Now, a report suggests Samsung is expected to bring a 4G variant of the Galaxy A13 soon in India.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Design Tipped

The info comes to the light via a report by 91mobiles who has learned exclusively from industry insiders that Samsung is prepping up to launch the 4G variant of the Galaxy A13 in India. The production of the handset has already started at the company's Greater Noida factory. The report further reveals the design of the smartphone.

In terms of design, the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A13 is tipped to have a plastic rear panel with a glossy finish. There will be a quad-rear camera setup that will be placed vertically which is similar to the recently announced Galaxy A52s 5G.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is said to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, and speaker grille at the bottom edge. On the other hand, the power button and volume rocker will be placed on the right side.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G: What More To Expect?

The report did not reveal any key features of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G. Since it is a 4G variant, we expect the phone will ship with a different processor. Other features including display and battery could be the same as the 5G variant. However, we will suggest you to wait for the official announcement.

In the same news, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to feature a 6.48-inch FHD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch design. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Other features might include 50MP triple rear cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India