Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Battery & Camera Specs Out; Expected Launch, Price, And More
We already know Samsung is working on the cheapest 5G phone dubbed the Galaxy A13 5G. Last month a report confirmed the existence of the upcoming Galaxy A13 and now, the same source has brought battery and camera details of the handset. The phone will have the model number AM-A136B and launch could happen by end of this year or early 2022. However, Samsung has not shared any word on the Galaxy A13 5G.
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Battery & Camera Details
According to a report by Galaxy Club, the Galaxy A13 5G will come with a 50MP main camera. However, the report does not mention the exact sensor name but it might use the same 50MP sensor as the recently launched Redmi 10 Prime and the Infinix Hot 11S.
Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit, the same battery is available in the Galaxy A12. Apart from this, nothing is known about the device.
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: What More To Expect?
We expect the upcoming Galaxy A13 5G will have some upgraded features over its predecessor Galaxy A12. The successor is believed to run Android 11 OS and the Galaxy A13 5G is also expected to support fast charging and a powerful chipset compared to the Galaxy A12.
To recall, the Galaxy A12 ships with the MediaTek Helio P35 chip, 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, quad cameras, and so on. However, it will be better to take this as speculations until more info comes out.
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: How Much It Will Cost?
The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is tipped to be priced under EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,300), making it the cheapest 5G-enabled phone from the South Korean brand. Presently, the Galaxy A22 5G is the most affordable 5G phone from Samsung that is selling starting at Rs. 19,999.
If the leaked price of the Galaxy A13 5G turns out to be true, the Galaxy A13 will soon take the place of the Galaxy A22. Further, the phone will compete with brands like Realme and Poco that are offering many budget-centric 5G devices.
