Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Key Features Revealed Via Ne Leak; Here's The Expected Pricing
One of the upcoming smartphones from Samsung is the Galaxy A13. The device will be launched for the budget audience anytime in the coming months. There have been several leaks revealing the key features and design of the upcoming affordable 5G phone. However, there isn't any confirmation by the company related to its arrival. A new leak now has given some more insight into the specifications of the Galaxy A13 5G.
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G More Specifications Leaked
The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G new leak comes via a Twitter user called Anthony. The tipster has not just revealed the key features but also the expected pricing of the next Samsung 5G phone. As per the leak, the Galaxy A13 5G will be using the Dimensity 700 processor. Its predecessor, i.e, the Galaxy A12 was launched with the Helio P35 SoC instead which is an entry-level octa-core SoC by MediaTek.
The Galaxy A13 5G will be launched with three different RAM and dual storage configurations. The device is said to be available with a 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM option. The storage capacity tipped is 64GB and 128GB storage option. We can also expect Android 11 OS topped with a custom OneUI skin.
The Galaxy A13 5G will be equipped with an LCD panel which will measure 6.48-inches. The panel will support 1080p FHD+ resolution and likely a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The previous leaks suggest there will be a waterdrop notch instead of a punch-hole cutout.
The Galaxy A13 5G's optics is said to include a 50MP main camera along with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. Furthermore, the device is said to be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The battery capacity tipped is 5,000 mAh along with 25W fast charging support. The tipster has revealed pretty much all the features of the upcoming affordable 5G phone. The remaining aspects should be confirmed ahead of the launch.
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Expected Price, Launch Timeline
The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is rumored to be launched at$249 which is approximately around Rs. 18,600. This is just speculation by the tipster and is yet to be confirmed by the company. The launch timeline is also not revealed as of now. It can't be said of this handset is being launched this year or next.
