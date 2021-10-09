Samsung Galaxy A13 5G New Leak Reveals Full Design; Key Features To Expect News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has also picked up the pace with affordable 5G smartphone launches across the globe. The company has already launched multiple phones in the Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series with 5G network support. The latest model said to join the Galaxy A series is the Galaxy A13 5G. The features of the handset have been leaked a few times and now the renders have also surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Design Revealed Via New Leak

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's leaked renders come via notable tipster @Onleaks in association with Houston. The device is seen with a traditional waterdrop notch display. The panel is surrounded by thick bezels. The Galaxy A13 5G's back panel has vertically stacked three sensors and an LED flash.

There is no physical fingerprint scanner at the back. This indicates the device will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is the modern trend. The leaked render image shows a plain black color option. We might see some other color options as well going forward. The leaked renders also show the power and volume keys on the right spine.

Samsung Galaxy A13: Features To Expect

The Samsung Galaxy has been consistently making appearances online. The leaks suggest the device will be launched with the Dimensity 700 processor. This is a budget 5G processor by MediaTek which comes with 5G network connectivity.

The company might launch the device with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage option. We can also expect external microSD card support as well. If we go by the leaks, the Galaxy A13 5G will be launched with a 6.48-inch LCD display with 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 50MP main camera.

The primary camera at the rear will be paired up with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP bokeh lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy A13 5G is said to offer an 8MP selfie camera.

Apart from the aforementioned features, the Galaxy A13 5G is said to ship with Android 11 OS which will be topped with a custom One UI interface. The handset will be using a 5,000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging. This is another upgrade suggested over the 15W fast charging offered by budget Samsung phones.

