Samsung Galaxy A13 5G To Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC; Geekbench Listing Reveals News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, is the upcoming A-series smartphone from the South Korean brand. The device is said to be the cheapest 5G device and some features have already been revealed last month. Now, the smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench listing which reveals the processor of the upcoming Galaxy A13 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Spotted On Geekbench Listing

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G with model number SM-A136U has been listed on Geekbench. The phone has scored 465 points in single-core and 1,106 points in multi-core tests.

The listing also confirms the upcoming Galaxy device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, the same processor runs smartphones like the Realme 8 5G and the Narzo 30 5G. Besides, the recently launched Galaxy F42 5G also packs the same processor. Further, the smartphone is listed to come with 4GB RAM and Android 11 OS.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: What More To Expect?

Going by the previous report, the Galaxy A13 5G was leaked with a 50MP main camera. The sensors' resolution is yet to be revealed. The phone is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit, the same battery is available in the predecessor Galaxy A12.

As of now, this much info we have been able to gather about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. We expect the phone will offer some more upgrades over its predecessor Galaxy A12. The Galaxy A12 makes use of a TFT display.

So, it remains to be seen whether the Galaxy A13 5G will use different display technology or not. Additionally, we expect the Galaxy A13 5G will offer a physical fingerprint sensor, 3,5mm audio jack, at least 15W charging tech, expandable storage option, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Can Take On Other Budget Devices?

As above mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be the cheapest 5G phone. So, we expect the device could start at around Rs. 15,000. However, it will be better to take this as a hint until any official info comes out. In this range, the smartphone can beat smartphones like the Realme 8 5G, Redmi 10 Prime, and so on. Do also note that, the Galaxy F42 is the affordable 5G device from Samsung that is selling at Rs. 17,999.

