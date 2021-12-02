Samsung Galaxy A13 5G With Dimensity 700, 90Hz Display Goes Official; Cheapest 5G Samsung Phone? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy A13 5G as the most affordable 5G-enabled device from the South Korean brand. The latest handset comes with a MediaTek processor, 90Hz display, Android 11 OS, and much more. As of now, there is no info regarding the India launch of the Galaxy A13 5G. It will be available for purchase in the US starting December 3.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: What Does Offer?

Upfront, the handset has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch to house the 5MP selfie camera sensor. The handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via the microSD card slot.

The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery along with a 15W fast charging support. For cameras, the Galaxy A13 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G, dual-SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, and GPS. Other aspects also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Samsung Pay (NFC supported). Lastly, it measures 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8mm and weighs 195g.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Cheapest 5G Phone?

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been announced at $249.99 in the US which roughly translates to Rs. 18,740 in Indian currency. Looking at the price, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G can be considered as the cheapest 5G phone from Samsung. As of now, the Galaxy A22 5G is the most affordable 5G phone in India, priced at Rs. 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Coming To India?

There is no official word whether the brand will bring the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G to India. However, a report suggested Samsung will launch the 4G variant of the Galaxy A13 in India soon. The production of the handset has already started at the company's Greater Noida factory. Also, the design of the Galaxy A13 4G was tipped. It is said to feature a plastic rear panel with a glossy finish and a quad-rear camera setup.

