Samsung Galaxy A20 Android Go smartphone shows up on Geekbench listing

While Samsung is gearing up for its Unpacked event scheduled on February 20 for its next flagship launch, the Galaxy S10 series, it is also working on the Galaxy A series of smartphones. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series have been emerging online via various leaks and rumors with the most recent being the Galaxy A50. Now, another Galaxy A smartphone has made it to the rumor mill indicating some more smartphones under works.

The latest Galaxy A smartphone that has been suggested is the Galaxy A20. The device is said to be an affordable variant which will come under the Android Go program. If this is the case, then the Galaxy A20 will be the second Android Go smartphone by Samsung. The Galaxy A20 has made an appearance on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench and it comes with a model number SM-A205FN.

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Galaxy A20 Android Go smartphone will run on company's in-house Exynos processor. It will run on octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC that will clock at 1.6GHz and will be paired with ARM Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. As this is an Android Go Edition smartphone, it will come with 1GB of RAM, however, there might be different storage options to choose from. In the software department, Samsung is said to ship the smartphone with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) rather than the Android Pie OS.

Like with every other Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A20 is also listed with the single-core and multi-core test. The smartphone logged 726 points in the single-core tests, whereas, it achieved 2,984 points in the multi-core tests. To recall, Samsung had recently launched its refreshed affordable smartphone lineup the Galaxy M in the Indian market. And with the latest reports of company working towards more affordable smartphones indicates that Samsung has a lot in store for the budget segment users.

