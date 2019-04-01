Samsung Galaxy A20e latest leaked renders suggest teardrop notch and dual-rear cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A20e is said to be a trimmed-down version of the standard Galaxy A20 smartphone which has been already announced by the company.

Samsung has introduced its refreshed Galax A smartphone in the Indian market recently. The company announced Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50 smartphone. While these Galaxy A smartphones have already been made available to the masses, the South Korean tech giant has apparently started working on the other models in the Galaxy A smartphone lineup.

We already have come across various leaks of the Samsung Galaxy A40, Galaxy A60, and Galaxy A90, etc. Recently, the Galaxy A70 smartphone as gone official; however, the official dates for the availability of the device is yet to be announced. We have also seen the rumors of the Galaxy A20e smartphone online. And now, it has once again made it online highlighting the design it flaunts.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A20e is said to be a trimmed-down version of the standard Galaxy A20 smartphone which has been already announced. Looking at the design of the device, the smartphone can be seen featuring a tall display with a waterdrop notch on top of it for the front camera.

The Galaxy A20e smartphone has been spotted featuring a plastic body design. This is different from the glass and plastic body used on the standard Galaxy A20 smartphone. The rear panel of the device will accommodate the dual-lens rear camera setup which is stacked vertically. The LED flash is placed just below the rear camera set up to assist the device in low-light photography. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the rear of the device.

Some previous leaks have suggested that the upcoming Galaxy A20e will come with an in-house Exynos 7885 processor which will be clubbed with 3GB of RAM for the multi-tasking. Notably, the smartphone has already cleared Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG certifications which further indicate at an imminent launch sometime soon.

via